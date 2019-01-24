C.J. Anderson misses non-practice practice with illness

Getty Images

The Patriots continue to have no injuries, with the Super Bowl 10 days away. The Rams have expanded their list of injuries from two to three.

Running back C.J. Anderson officially missed practice on Thursday, even though the Rams didn’t practice on Thursday.

Also not practicing if there would have been a practice were safety Blake Countess (foot) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot).

The two teams will publish one more practice report on Friday, before posting the official Super Bowl injury reports starting next Wednesday.