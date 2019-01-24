Cam Newton has shoulder surgery

Getty Images

The Panthers now know a little more about Cam Newton‘s condition, but have even more questions to answer.

The team announced that the former MVP quarterback had arthroscopic surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder.

The procedure was done in Charlotte by team physician Dr. Pat Connor, and the team noted the rehab would begin immediately. Newton missed the final two games because of shoulder problems.

The Panthers have said they know they need to find a better Plan B quarterback this year, and will definitely need one for the offseason program.

When he had his initial shoulder surgery in 2017, he waited until March which kept him out of the entire offseason program and most of training camp.