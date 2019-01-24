Chiefs announce hiring of Steve Spagnuolo

Getty Images

Four days after the Chiefs lost to the Patriots with Bob Sutton running the defense, Steve Spagnuolo is running the Chiefs defense.

The Chiefs announced on Thursday that Spagnuolo has reunited with Chiefs coach Andy Reid. The two men worked together for seven seasons in Philadelphia, from 1999 through 2006.

Spagnuolo was out of football in 2018, after spending three years as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. He coached the Rams from 2009 through 2011.

“Steve is a bright defensive mind with a lot of coaching experience and success in our league,” Reid said in a press release. “I know him well from our time together in Philadelphia and I feel that his leadership skills and teaching abilities, combined with his scheme, will be a great fit for our team as we move forward.”

Sutton served as defensive coordinator for all of Reid’s six season with the Chiefs.