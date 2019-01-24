Chiefs hire Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Chiefs have their new defensive coordinator.

Steve Spagnuolo will take over the defense in Kansas City, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Spagnuolo spent the 2018 season out of coaching after spending 2017 as the Giants’ defensive coordinator and finishing that season as their interim head coach. This will be his second time working for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, having previously spent eight seasons on Reid’s staff in Philadelphia.

The Chiefs’ defense struggled all season, and severely struggled in the AFC Championship Game loss against the Patriots. If Spagnuolo can get the defense to bounce back in 2019, combining it with an offense that should still be great with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs may still be playing a year from now.