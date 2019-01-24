Chuck Pagano says Bears defense won’t change much

Getty Images

There’s an old saying about not fixing things that aren’t broken and it is one that Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano appears to be keeping close at hand in his new job.

Pagano was hired to take the reins of the Chicago defense after Vic Fangio left to become the Broncos head coach and a big part of the reason that Fangio got that job was because of how good the Bears defense has been of late. Pagano wasn’t on Fangio’s staff, but that won’t lead him to take things in a new direction.

Pagano said that he’s going to adapt to what’s been working the last few years rather than ask the team’s players to learn a new system.

“To throw everything out and start anew would not be very smart on my part,” Pagano said, via David Haugh of the Chicago Tribune.

Head coach Matt Nagy said after hiring Pagano that he expected a “pretty seamless transition” from the old coordinator to the new one. Pagano’s comments on Wednesday suggest Nagy was correct from a schematic standpoint.