Dak Prescott gives Kellen Moore his endorsement

Both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott are big believers in Kellen Moore. That’s why the Cowboys’ former backup quarterback has a chance to become the team’s offensive coordinator despite only one year of coaching experience.

The Cowboys have yet to name an offensive coordinator or a play-caller, but they have hired Jon Kitna. Kitna could take Moore’s place as quarterbacks coach.

Moore has spent this week running the NFC offense at the Pro Bowl.

Prescott said Thursday he has discussed the position with the Cowboys, but the team’s starting quarterback doesn’t yet know who will call the plays.

“I am not sure what is going to happen going forward,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I have sat down and talked to Jerry [Jones] and the guys. They care for my opinion or whatever. But excited about what we are going to do moving forward. Excited whoever it is we are going to add. Obviously, we’ve got options within our staff. I am just excited everybody is wanting to get better and doing the things that we need to do.”

The Cowboys also could give tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier a bigger role, and head coach Jason Garrett could end up calling the plays. Garrett has not talked to reporters at the Pro Bowl.

Many Cowboys fans are unhappy with the possibility Moore could take over as offensive coordinator. But Prescott is on Moore’s list of references, which might prove the deciding factor.

“You look at Kellen people say he can’t do this or can’t do that,” Prescott said. “He is the winningest quarterback in college football history. He made a career for himself in the NFL for a long time because of how he knows the game, how quick he is in processing the information, seeing defenses, learning what is happening offensively and defensively. He has got the mind for it.”