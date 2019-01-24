Dee Ford says he has no problem with the franchise tag

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford may have picked the wrong time to line up offside, but he picked the right year to rack up 13 sacks. Ford now heads to free agency, unless the Chiefs opt to hold him in place via the franchise tag.

“That’s out of my control,” Ford said, via NFL.com. “If it happens, it happens, and I don’t mind it.”

He should mind it. Pass rushers have significant value in the NFL, and players maximize their value only by hitting the open market. While the franchise tag will entail great money (likely more than $15 million if tagged as a linebacker with the possibility of arguing that he’s entitled to the significantly higher defensive end tender), a first-day-of-free-agency contract for a high-level player at a high-value position becomes a multi-generational proposition.

Ford also said that his first preference would be to stay put with the Chiefs.

“That’s the option,” Ford said. “Of course, that’s home to me. I love the community and I’m just used to that environment, so I’ll be blessed to be able to stay. We’ll cross that bridge once when we get there.”

Before they get there, Ford will have to make it healthy through the Pro Bowl, which entails a paltry payday in comparison to what he’ll make on his next deal. If Ford emerges healthy from a game that doesn’t count, he’ll be counting lots of dollars soon — the only question is whether he gets more than $15 million guaranteed on a one-year deal or perhaps more than $50 million fully guaranteed on a multi-year contract with the Chiefs or someone else.

A long-term deal with the Chiefs may be difficult to pull off, given the raw number of talented young players whom the Chiefs will be signing now and in the future. Unless the Chiefs will be clearing out a large chunk of veteran players, it won’t be easy to keep Ford, to extend Tyreek Hill and/or Chris Jones, and to plan for the mammoth contract that eventually will be paid to Patrick Mahomes.