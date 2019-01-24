Do the Haslams know what they’re doing?

The lengthy and detailed article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com regarding several years of Dawg Pound dysfunction may do nearly as much to dampen the current over-the-top enthusiasm in Cleveland as if they’d re-hired Hue Jackson to coach the team. Wickersham paints a troubling portrait of an owner who, while apparently well-intentioned, pits employees against each other through an incessant habit of gathering information.

It’s a habit that often prompts employees to complain about other employees, fueling the many changes that Haslam has made over the years, often without warning — and without explanation.

More than six years after Jimmy Haslam bought the team, he’s still figuring out how to own the team. And his wife, co-owner Dee Haslam, who has emerged in recent years as a more prominent figure in the operation of the franchise, reportedly has admitted (repeatedly) that she and her husband remain clueless when it comes to running a football team.

“We just don’t know what we are doing,” Dee Haslam has repeatedly said on multiple occasions, according to multiple unnamed sources who spoke to Wickersham. “If we’d known how hard it would be, we never would have bought the team.” (The team denied that Dee Haslam ever said this.)

So why did they buy the team? Billionaires become tempted by the trappings of billionaire life, and buying an NFL team is a non-braggy way to let everyone know you’re a billionaire. It’s not about showing off; it’s about making a good investment.

And it is a good investment, if the goal is to make money. If the goal is to become beloved or well-known or whatever, it’s a crapshoot.

For every Bob Kraft there’s a Dan Snyder, and the zero-sum nature of the NFL ensures that good teams will be mirrored by bad teams. That each and every franchise that is well run will be balanced by a team that isn’t.

Which once again reminds me of one of the most insightful quotes I’ve ever heard: The only thing better than being rich and famous is being rich.

28 responses to “Do the Haslams know what they’re doing?

  1. Obviously they don’t know what they’re doing but give them some credit for finally realizing it and hiring a real football guy like John Dorsey to finally turn that team in the right direction.

  5. Do the Haslams know what they’re doing?

    Of course they do, they’re making money hand over fist like all NFL owners! If the product is bad, so what? They still get their TV contract money, people still come to the games and buy $12 beers and so forth.

    Now of the question were do they know what they’re doing with their gas stations…well that would be a resounding No.

  6. Add Dean Spanos to the “bad” list. The “fight For LA” is over as the LA Charger “re-location” is a complete failure and the NFL knows it. But they can’t do anything about it. Las Vegas Raiders up next. Then the San Antonio Bills, then the London Jaguars. The NFL relocation policy is a mess and as the NFL owners receive a $650,000,000 “relocation” fee for each move, they couldn’t care less.

  7. It does appear that they have learned the lesson of having the coach and personnel guy report directly to Haslam. Instead of preventing it, the separate reporting structure caused both GM and HC to take the fall together (eventually).

  10. WAIT!!!

    I thought it was all Hue Jackson’s fault.

    You know… the guy who led the team to a 7-8-1 record
    with four games stolen by terrible officiating,
    two overtime losses, and one overtime tie.

    So… what is with all this it’s the guy who mismanaged his trucking company
    into a $92,000,000 federal fines fault?!?

  13. The Haslams have botched nearly everything, but if they’re letting Dorsey take over football-related decision making, they’ve finally done something right. And it’s starting to show up in the standings.

  14. I love how all the 30k millionaires know better than self made billionaires. Pro sports are different than any other business. Judging the talent and future of 21-22 year old young men isn’t an exact science. For every Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, you have a million Ryan Leaf’s and Johnny Manziel’s. Luck plays a big part too. Do you think Belichick would have passed on Brady FIVE TIMES if he knew what he was going to become? Think about it, if Nick Saban signed Drew Brees New England would not have won as much as they have. They still would have been good and still would have probably won Super Bowls, but not 20 years of dominance. That’s one single personnel decision. One. How many teams passed on Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre? The list goes on and on. Good teams do this: Hire a competent GM to run your team, stay out of the way and let him do his job. You aren’t going to lose money or go out of business in the NFL, so the worst fears of owning a business are non existant. Even if you do all of that, you still aren’t guaranteed anything. Injuries and bad luck derail seasons and careers. Its not as easy as it looks.

  15. The guy drafted Johnny Manziel because a homeless man told him to.

    Was all of this pondering and conjecture necessary?

    No. It wasn’t. Because no. He doesn’t.

    Obviously.

  ….and you're helping how?
    ======================================================================

    ….and you’re helping how?

  19. No, the only thing harder than being rich is staying rich. More people need to understand that, because it’s not a given.

  21. doctorrustbelt says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:39 am
    WAIT!!!

    I thought it was all Hue Jackson’s fault.

    You know… the guy who led the team to a 7-8-1 record
    with four games stolen by terrible officiating,
    two overtime losses, and one overtime tie.
    _____________________________________________
    One big problem with your version of the story there doc: 5 of those wins were after Hue Jackson was fired.

  No. It's absolutely about showing off. I doubt owners (in today's NFL) think "I have billions of dollars, but I need a steady revenue source." They think I have billions of dollars, wouldn't it be neat to own an NFL team?

    No. It’s absolutely about showing off. I doubt owners (in today’s NFL) think “I have billions of dollars, but I need a steady revenue source.” They think I have billions of dollars, wouldn’t it be neat to own an NFL team?

  23. Then the San Antonio Bills, then the London Jaguars
    ————-
    The Bills are going anyway, as the only New York team and an owner from the Rochester area, just to compete with Jerry Jones and territorial disputes.

  24. Then the San Antonio Bills, then the London Jaguars
    ————-
    The Bills aren’t going anyway, as the only New York team and an owner from the Rochester area, just to compete with Jerry Jones and territorial disputes.

  26. Hiring of Dorsey and the new head coach will only work if the owners stay in their lane, and it sounds like this trucking magnate drives his truck in whatever lane he wants.

  27. Yep, the Haslams are morons, but to their credit, they brought in a GM that they have allowed to run the team.

    One could ask the same question about Captain Kangaroo out in Oakland or wherever it is that they are going to be playing next year about whether or not he knows what he is doing.

  28. No. But even bad owners like the Spanoses or Bidwells can stumble into success from time to time. However, this probably won’t last Brown fans unless Haslem sells the team. Just listen to him speak, and you realize he’s not that bright.

