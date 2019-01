Getty Images

The Falcons are hiring Ben Steele as an offensive assistant, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

He is following Dirk Koetter from Tampa Bay to Atlanta.

Steele, 40, spent the past two seasons coaching the Buccaneers’ tight ends.

He played two seasons for the Packers, appearing in 17 games in 2004-05, and making four catches for 42 yards.

The Bucs’ job was his first in coaching.