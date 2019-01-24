George McCaskey: Bears “not there yet” on Kareem Hunt

Getty Images

After Matt Nagy recently revealed he called Kareem Hunt to check on his well being, the Bears immediately joined the list of candidates expected to pursue the running back.

The Bears are leaving the door open to that, but Chairman George McCaskey tapped the brakes. McCaskey agrees with General Manager Ryan Pace that the Bears “aren’t there yet.”

“Ryan said we’re not there yet; I think that’s the best way to put it,” McCaskey told Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune on Thursday. “He’s not eligible right now. He may not become eligible for quite some time.”

The NFL placed Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt List on Nov. 30 after TMZ published a video of him shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of his Cleveland residence. The Chiefs cut Hunt, who led the league in rushing as a rookie with Nagy as his offensive coordinator.

“I think the important thing, as Matt pointed out, is that he addresses his personal situation before worrying about football,” McCaskey said.

The Bears are owned by McCaskey’s 96-year-old mother, Virginia, but McCaskey disagreed with the idea that her ownership creates a “special dynamic” since Hunt’s violence was against a woman.

“This is a vexing social problem that everybody needs to be concerned about,” McCaskey said. “Violence by a man against a woman should offend everyone regardless of gender. But . . .she and I are like-minded. She entrusts me with this responsibility to make this assessment on behalf of ownership.”

The NFL is expected to suspend Hunt but allow him to return during the 2019 season. He is expected to have several teams interested in signing him.