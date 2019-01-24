Greg Zuerlein’s left foot in boot, Rams not concerned about Super Bowl

Getty Images

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein made two huge kicks in the fourth quarter and overtime of the NFC Championship Game and head coach Sean McVay revealed on Thursday that Zuerlein was less than 100 percent healthy when he made those boots.

Zuerlein’s left foot is in a boot and McVay said that he suffered a strain in his plant foot during the win over the Saints. McVay said that the team is being cautious by keeping him out of practice and doesn’t have a concern about his availability for Super Bowl LIII.

“Didn’t look like it affected him, did it?” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Zuerlein is 7-of-8 on field goals and 5-of-5 on extra points in the playoffs. He was 27-of-31 on field goals and 35-of-36 on extra points in 11 regular season appearances.