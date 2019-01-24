Handshake helped Jimmy Haslam sour on Teddy Bridgewater

A handshake apparently is worth more than $100,000.

Five years ago, the Browns plunked down six figures on an advanced report regarding quarterbacks in the draft. The report pointed to Teddy Bridgewater as the best option.

But that didn’t matter to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who wanted Johnny Manziel. And Haslam’s justification was from a decidedly low-tech piece of scouting.

“[T]he team had soured on Bridgewater after his interview dinner and workout with team brass,” Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com writes in a comprehensive look at years of dysfunction under Haslam’s watch in Cleveland. “[S]omething about Bridgewater’s handshake rubbed Haslam the wrong way, he told team executives.”

While a devastating knee injury on the brink of Bridgewater’s potential breakthrough season has kept him from reaching his potential, Bridgewater remains employed by an NFL team at a time when Manziel isn’t. And Bridgewater may finally get another chance to start for an NFL team in 2019.

As long as his handshake doesn’t betray him, apparently.

6 responses to “Handshake helped Jimmy Haslam sour on Teddy Bridgewater

  2. I just don’t get the Teddy Bridgewater hype. His best season he threw a whopping 14 Touchdowns and he was nothing but a game manager prior to his injury. The Vikings made the playoffs because they had the best running back in the NFL at the time and a top notch defense. Teddy didn’t have much to do with it at all.

    Let’s also not forget the Jets signed him only to trade him for a 3rd round pick. Yet this QB who looked terrible in his one start for the Saints is supposedly going to start for a team next season? Who?

  3. There’s all kinds of funny stories about why teams pick one player over another. One of my favorites was Rex Ryan explaining why he picked Mark Sanchez over Josh Freeman. They held workouts at the two colleges and Rex was blown away by how many former receivers from high school showed up for Sanchez’s workout. Now, Sanchez was from the LA area so many of his high school buddies were still around there. Freeman’s workout was in Manhattan, KS which is tiny and nowhere close to where he was from. Thus, Sanchez got the nod because Freeman’s high school buddies didn’t fly themselves to Kansas City and then get rentals cars to drive two hours to get to Manhattan, KS.

  4. It must be great to be rich. Everyone telling you how wonderful and smart you are … no matter how many stupid things you do. Then you get a big tax break too. Good times.

  6. Either way the Browns would have lost. Haslam should have drafted Carr or Garoppolo, both of which that same study reportedly said were QB’s #1 and #2 in that draft per the reports at that time.

