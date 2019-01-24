Jaguars say they’ve made no decision on Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Getty Images

Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins tweeted today that he’s leaving Jacksonville. But the Jaguars say not so fast.

Shortly after reports emerged that Seferian-Jenkins was on the way out, Jaguars spokesman Tad Dickman tweeted that the team hasn’t decided whether to pick up his option for the upcoming season.

“The club has until Feb. 19 to make a decision on his 2019 option, which would be the 2nd season of a 2-year deal,” the statement said. “The team HAS NOT made a decision on his 2019 option. Any reports to the contrary are false.”

Seferian-Jenkins didn’t do much in Jacksonville in 2018, playing only five games and catching 11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. So it won’t be surprising if the Jaguars decide to move on. But the team says, contrary to Seferian-Jenkins’ own statement, no such decision has been made just yet.