Jalen Ramsey ready to stop thinking about 2018

The Jaguars opened the 2018 season with three wins in their first four games, which fit with many people’s belief that they’d build on a trip to the conference title game with another successful season.

That would prove to be the last high point in the season, however. Jacksonville lost 10 of their final 12 games to finish 5-11 and the outlook for the future is considerably dimmer than it was at this time last year.

Many reasons for the nosedive have been bandied about, but cornerback Jalen Ramsey said this week that he’s ready to move on to other topics. Ramsey said “our last game was in 2018 and that’s where I plan on leaving it.”

“You can look at it a bunch of different ways, but the way I’m going to look at it is: I’m not,” Ramsey said, via ESPN.com. “I’m going to worry about it next year, because that was in 2018. New year, new me.”

The Jaguars didn’t make a clean break from 2018 as head coach Doug Marrone, General Manager Dave Caldwell and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin remain in their jobs. Several players will be moving on, however, and the faces that replace them will go a long way toward determining whether this year is much different.