Jamal Adams says his playful hit sent mascot to hospital

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams wants to deliver big hits to Patriots.

But he said his attempt to add some levity to the Pro Bowl skills challenge went awry, which his tackle on the Patriots mascot sent the person inside the suit to the hospital.

“He [the mascot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,’ Adams said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I didn’t hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard. I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. it was all about just a joke but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day we were out here just having fun and it wasn’t nothing intentionally to try to hurt the guy.”

He tweeted out the footage yesterday, and it was a solid shot that appeared to take the poor mascot by surprise.

This one is for every Patriots hater out there! I got y’all! pic.twitter.com/q0WAbDfrpL — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 24, 2019

Adams said the league wasn’t happy with him, but there hasn’t been any official word from the league about that person’s condition.