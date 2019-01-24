Jarvis Landry on Freddie Kitchens being named head coach: “It’s a good thing”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was happy to see Freddie Kitchens hired as the full-time head coach of the Cleveland Browns earlier this month.

“Yeah, man, it’s a good thing,” Landry said, via Herbie Teope of NFL.com. “All the things that he implemented and brought to the team and the offense when he stepped in, and now he has the chance to be over the entire team.”

Kitchens began the 2018 season as the running backs coach and associate head coach to Hue Jackson with the Browns. After Jackson’s firing in October, Kitchens became the offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season and was named the full-time head coach on Jan. 9.

While Kitchens was successful in unlocking Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense over the final eight weeks of the season, running a team in full will be a new challenge to undertake. However, Kitchens’ success in winning over the offensive players last year gives him a good head start in making an impression.

The Browns won five of their last seven games with Kitchens running the offense with Mayfield tossing 19 of his 27 touchdowns over the final half of the year.