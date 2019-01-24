Jerry Jones sidesteps questions about Jason Garrett’s future

Getty Images

The owners who talk all the time had surprisingly little to say when asked about the future of their head coach.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is entering the final year of his contract. But when executive Stephen Jones was asked about a possible extension, he deferred to the ultimate decision-maker.

“I don’t want to get into discussing that right now,” Stephen Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s a Jerry question.”

When his father Jerry was asked later, he offered no more clarity.

“I wouldn’t discuss anything about any contracts that we had,” the owner said.

To let his head coach go into a lame-duck season is an interesting approach, considering how highly the elder Jones thinks of Garrett’s job prospects elsewhere.

But the chatter about a possible run at Saints coach Sean Payton will not go away, and refusing to talk about Garrett’s security does nothing to make it stop.

If it makes Garrett feel any better (spoiler alert, it shouldn’t), Jones also wasn’t talking about a possible extension for quarterback Dak Prescott, now that they finally can. But the size and scope of quarterback contracts make it complicated.

“It’s a part of the overall business of the Cowboys, and I look at that often. I do,” Jerry Jones said. “So, there’s no starting to look at anything. I’m keenly aware of where they are and where they can be, relative to how we’re going to allocate the dollars. I doodle on it every day, I do. I doodle on everything — noodle and doodle on it. I’d look like a madman if you ever got my noodling. But I think about it often.

“That’s where the substantive work comes in, just in how you’re going to go and it being madness if you didn’t take into consideration where you may end up relative to your allocation of where you’re going to spend your money — which is what it’s about. You’ve got to have a feel for where you’re going to be so you can plan. You don’t necessarily get them in sequence, and so you’re signing other people that are on down the line and you’re allocating money for them. Theoretically, you’ve got to have saved enough to do what you need to do with some of that.”

Of course, it would would be easier to noodle and doodle if there was a clear vision of the future of the team’s head coach, but that doesn’t seem to be anything either Jones wants to delve too deeply into.