Kyler Murray on A’s list of non-roster invites for spring training

Getty Images

The A’s released their non-roster invites for spring training, and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is on the list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It doesn’t mean Murray will show up or that he will choose baseball over football.

Murray declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month. The A’s used the ninth overall pick on the center fielder last June and paid him a $4.66 million signing bonus.

The Oklahoma quarterback has yet to announce his plans.

If he chooses to play football, Murray would have to pay back the signing bonus. But he would make more than that if he’s selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The A’s have their first workout for position players Feb. 16, and the NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 26. So decision day isn’t far away for Murray.