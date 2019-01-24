Mike Mayock: Derek Carr is the least of our problems

Getty Images

Derek Carr was an MVP candidate in 2016, finishing third behind Matt Ryan and Tom Brady after leading the Raiders to a 12-3 record with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler last year when he threw 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Now, after a 4-12 record, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Carr is taking criticism. (Though he’s not taking it sitting down, challenging the First Take hosts — or “clowns” — to a UFC fight.)

General Manager Mike Mayock first defended Carr for his Twitter comments. Then, Thursday night, Mayock insisted the Raiders have their franchise quarterback in Carr.

“When you look at 32 teams in this league, and there aren’t 32 starting quarterbacks, yet we have one of them,” Mayock said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s a starting quarterback in the NFL. He can make every throw. We’ve got to do a better job of protecting him and giving him weapons. He played with two rookie tackles last year. We need to get more speed on offense. We need to be more dynamic.

“Derek Carr, at this point, is kind of the least of our problems.”