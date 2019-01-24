Mike Mayock on Derek Carr fight challenge: “I like the attitude”

AP

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock is standing by quarterback Derek Carr after Carr said he’d like to fight the “clowns” on television who question his abilities.

Mayock said on NFL Network that he doesn’t follow social media and doesn’t know all the details of Carr’s Twitter takedown of the hosts of ESPN’s First Take. But Mayock does like the fact that Carr stood up for himself.

“I like our quarterback. I like the attitude,” Mayock said. “Sometimes guys get frustrated by what they perceive to be a lack of understanding in the media. And these days in the media, let’s be honest, guys shoot first and ask questions later.”

Mayock worked in the media until the Raiders hired him this offseason, so he knows the business better than most NFL executives. And it’s unsurprising that Mayock is standing by his guy.