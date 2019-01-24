NFL says concussions were down in 2018

Getty Images

The NFL says concussions were down significantly in 2018.

Data released by the league today says that there were a total of 214 concussions, counting all games and practices in the preseason and the regular season, in 2018. That’s a significant decrease from the 281 recorded in 2017, which was the most in any season since the league started using standardized record keeping to track player concussions.

Although league officials pronounced themselves “excited” about the development in a conference call today, it’s unclear what has caused the decrease in concussions. Potential reasons include rule changes designed to reduce hits to the helmet, and improved helmet quality, as the league has encouraged players to use the helmet models that have been associated with fewer concussions.

League officials said they are continuing to study the concussion data in an effort to continue the trend toward fewer brain injuries suffered on the field.