Packers announce three new assistants, including Kirk Olivadotti

Getty Images

The Packers announced three new coaching hires Thursday: Kirk Olivadotti will coach the team’s inside linebackers, Justin Outten the tight ends and Adam Stenavich the offensive line.

Olivadotti has spent the past 16 seasons as a coach in the NFL, all with Washington. He is one of 11 members of the Redskins’ assistant coach honor roll, which recognizes coaches with at least 10 seasons of service as an assistant in Washington.

Outten was the offensive assistant for the Falcons the past two seasons. He began with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016.

Stenavich comes to the Packers after serving as the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers the past two seasons. He spent six years in the college ranks before joining the 49ers.