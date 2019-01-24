Packers interview Tom Quinn for special teams job

Getty Images

The Packers talked to Giants assistant Tom Quinn about their special teams opening, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Quinn served as the Giants’ special teams coordinator from 2007-17. Pat Shurmur fired Quinn when he became the team’s head coach a year ago.

But Quinn returned to the Giants when their special teams coach, Thomas McGaughey, was undergoing cancer treatments.

Quinn began his NFL career as the Giants’ assistant special teams coach in 2006 before earning a promotion.

He previously worked in the college ranks for 15 seasons.