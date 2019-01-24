Ravens announce four-year extension for John Harbaugh

Getty Images

The Ravens announced on Thursday that head coach John Harbaugh will hold a press conference on Friday, which seemed like a pretty good indication that he and the team had finalized the contract extension that they’d been talking about since late in the regular season.

The team went beyond giving indications that the extension was done a little later in the day. The Ravens announced that Harbaugh has signed a four-year extension with the team.

Harbaugh was signed through the 2019 season, so he’ll now be under contract through 2023.

Assuming he sees out that deal, Harbaugh’s run in Baltimore will last at least 16 seasons. He has gone 104-72 in the regular season and 10-6 in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl XLVII win, over his first 11 years with the team.