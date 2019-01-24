Report: Browns execs wanted Sean McDermott, Haslam hired Hue Jackson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2019, 8:01 AM EST
The Browns are the subject of Seth Wickersham of ESPN’s latest dive behind the scenes of an NFL franchise and one of the topics covered was the decision to hire Hue Jackson as the team’s head coach in 2016.

The move came shortly after Browns owner put Sashi Brown in charge of football operations along with an executive team that wanted to completely overhaul the franchise with a multi-year rebuild that borrowed from similar projects in other sports. That would mean a lot of losing and Wickersham reports that the group stressed that everyone in the organization “had to stick together” in order for it to work.

Per the report, the first big decision failed to meet that standard. The Browns met to discuss head coaching candidates and four of the five people in the room said their choice was Sean McDermott, who was then the Panthers defensive coordinator and is now the Bills head coach.

The lone holdout was Haslam, who reportedly preferred Jackson because he thought he “could relate better to players” and held firm despite pleas from Brown and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta to reconsider. Haslam hired Jackson, who reported directly to the owners and butted heads with Brown’s department before Brown was let go late in 2017.

Jackson is now gone as well, but DePodesta remains in place with General Manager John Dorsey now running the football operations in Cleveland. Things are looking brighter than they have in some time on that front after a 7-8-1 2018 with Baker Mayfield starring in the second half, but Wickersham’s article is full of stories about why things were so dark for so long.

11 responses to “Report: Browns execs wanted Sean McDermott, Haslam hired Hue Jackson

  3. I can’t wait to read this article by Seth Wickersham. I have to say, it does make a lot of sense why they hired Jackson, who ALWAYS seemed out-of-step with Sashi Brown in decisions, and why he held onto Jackson for so long.

    By the way, Mr. Haslam, now that we have an ACTUAL football guy making football decisions (and seemingly doing a very good job at it, i.e., John Dorsey), it’s time to get rid of Paul DePodesta, who was the voice whispering Kevin Stefanski in your ear during the coaching search. Let FOOTBALL people make FOOTBALL decisions. Let DePodesta work for Cisco or Microsoft or Google or Amazon or somebody else who could really use him and his calculator.

  4. To be fair, Sean McDermott hardly seems to be the answer either

    You’re kidding. He’s done more with less here in buffalo if Allen turns out to be a real nfl an… and they build the talent watch out. He’s a legit nfl coach but when you have the hoodie for 20 years you forget that other guys do a good job too

  5. Was that supposed to make it better. Roster still would have been terrible. Defense still would have been the strength of the team. They still wouldn’t have won many games because they played two years basically with no QB. So the point of this is?

  9. Rebuilding is an ugly science. If anyone has been rebuilding with less ugliness, and solid picks, it’s McDermott.

  10. >>That would mean a lot of losing and Wickersham reports that the group stressed that everyone in the organization “had to stick together” in order for it to work.

    A lot of losing you say? Sounds like they picked the RIGHT man in Hue Jackson.

