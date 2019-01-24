Report: Shawn Jefferson will be Jets wide receivers coach

Getty Images

Adam Gase is bringing offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains with him from Miami to the Jets and another offensive coach will also be making the trip up the East Coast as well.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson will be the team’s wide receivers coach.

Jefferson spent the last three years with Gase in Miami. He was the wide receivers coach for the Titans for three years before moving to Miami and started his coaching career with seven seasons in Detroit. Jefferson also closed out his 13-year playing career with the Lions

The Jets held onto special teams coach Brant Boyer and hired Gregg Williams to run the defense. Frank Pollack is expected to be the offensive line coach and the rest of the staff should take shape in the near future.