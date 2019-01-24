Report: Washington offers Ray Horton spot on defensive staff

AP

Washington is apparently keeping defensive coordinator Greg Manusky — despite making him interview potential additions to the staff — and now they’ve added another former coordinator to the staff.

According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, Ray Horton has been offered the defensive backs coach job, and he may end up being called defensive passing game coordinator.

Horton had six years as a defensive coordinator in Arizona, Tennessee, and Cleveland from 2011-17, but was out of the league last year.

The 58-year-old Horton was an assistant defensive backs coach from Washington from 1994-96, and has also worked in Cincinnati, Detroit, and Pittsburgh.