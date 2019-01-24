Reports: Chad O’Shea in line to be Dolphins offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2019, 1:10 PM EST
Brian Flores may be taking another member of the Patriots coaching staff with him to Miami.

Flores is expected to be named the Dolphins head coach after the Super Bowl and multiple reports point to Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea joining him on the staff as the team’s offensive coordinator.

O’Shea was seen as a possible candidate for promotion when it looked like Josh McDaniels was leaving in 2018, but returned for a 10th season as a position coach in New England.

There have been reports that former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell will also have a job on the offensive staff in Miami. Those reports indicated that he could join the team in a senior advisory role with an offensive coordinator working with him.

11 responses to “Reports: Chad O’Shea in line to be Dolphins offensive coordinator

  3. “Shameless Dolphins can’t win on their own so they have to poach the Patriots.”

    ————————————————

    Did you just start watching the NFL yesterday?

  4. RE LEE says:
    January 24, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    Shameless Dolphins can’t win on their own so they have to poach the Patriots.

    7

    13

    ———————-

    I would wish Flores and O’Shea well, but I won’t now. Disgusting. You could do to numerous other NFC teams or anywhere out of the division.

    This will not end well in Miami either. I don’t get why you would throw away all of what you earned in NE, only to give the middle finger to your mentor for a short period of time of likely failure.

    There’s only one answer. Money.

  7. Poor dollyphins fans, after years of maligning all things New England their absentee landlord owner is panting after Pats coaches checkbook in hand.

    Fun Fact: The lolphins have had as many head coaches in the past 15 years as the Browns.

  8. He’s a good selection for Flores. He’ll be a guy he knows and trusts. Bring Caldwell in is another good selection. Regardless of what he’s learned in his 13 years with the Pats, and how much he’s probably studied Bellichick, the day he takes over it will be an entirely new ball game because being the HC is a huge step up for any new coach. Having a guy like Caldwell there will be big advantage to ease that transition,

  9. Coaches move all around the NFL, but there is definitely a certain hypocrisy to teams in the division dumping all over NE in the press and then turning around and trying to poach all their staff. I’d love to know what runs these teams have taken at Brady over the years. I bet their offers would be completely off the wall for a noodle armed system QB.

