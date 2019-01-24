Reports: Chad O’Shea in line to be Dolphins offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Brian Flores may be taking another member of the Patriots coaching staff with him to Miami.

Flores is expected to be named the Dolphins head coach after the Super Bowl and multiple reports point to Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea joining him on the staff as the team’s offensive coordinator.

O’Shea was seen as a possible candidate for promotion when it looked like Josh McDaniels was leaving in 2018, but returned for a 10th season as a position coach in New England.

There have been reports that former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell will also have a job on the offensive staff in Miami. Those reports indicated that he could join the team in a senior advisory role with an offensive coordinator working with him.