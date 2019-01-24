Rich Scangarello: Our job is to empower Case Keenum

Getty Images

Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello met the media on Thursday for the first time since being hired for a spot on Vic Fangio’s staff and one of the main topics was quarterback Case Keenum.

Keenum was not as successful in his first season with the Broncos as he was while piloting the Vikings offense in 2017 and getting more out of him will be a big part of Scangarello’s first season in Denver. Scangarello talked about his offensive philosophy having roots in the zone run system utilized by his former boss with the 49ers Kyle Shanahan, but said each quarterback is unique and “we can adapt to his skill set.”

“I see traits that we can help Case be the best he can be,” Scangarello said, via the Denver Post. “That’s our job as an offense and the players around him to empower him and really play confident like he was in Minnesota.”

Keenum has one year left on the deal he signed with the Broncos, so there’s no long-term commitment to him in Denver. That should have the Broncos considering other options to have on hand in the event he looks the same in 2019 as he did last year.