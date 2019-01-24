Rooney expects the Steelers to have a kicker competition in camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2019, 9:33 AM EST
Five months after Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell signed a four year, $16.8 million extension, the Steelers are already considering moving on from him.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said Wednesday that he expects the Steelers to bring in another kicker and force Boswell to compete to keep his job in 2019.

“I would say at a minimum that [General Manager] Kevin Colbert and his group will be looking to bring in some competition with Chris Boswell,” Rooney said. “I think they’ll make something happen there and at least give him some competition for the kicking position.”

Boswell had an ugly 2018 season, but Rooney indicated that the Steelers still expect to pay him the $2 million roster bonus he’s due in March. That means the Steelers aren’t ready to give up on him, but forcing him to compete in camp also means they’re not sold on him, either.

13 responses to “Rooney expects the Steelers to have a kicker competition in camp

  5. jjackwagon says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:58 am
    Yeah…because kicker is their biggest position of need. SMDH.
    ________________

    So because it’s not their biggest position of need, they shouldn’t try to fix it?

  6. First Steelers’ fans blame the refs, then they blame the kicker. Easy targets when you need to avoid the truth.

  9. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:40 am
    Rooney’s dad NEVER got into the day-to-day personel decisions …..he’s starting to sound like Al Davis son….

    Art Rooney II has led the team since 2000 and under him they’ve been to 3 SB and winning 2 of them. How does that match up to Mark Davis ?

  10. Seriously, how does a “competition” make him a better kicker? Basically, you’re taking away HALF of the kicks in OTAs and training camp, kicks that can be used to improve his accuracy and get back to his normal range.

  12. What problems did he have in the past? As far as I know , he was lights out in the 2017 season . Unfortunately, he has a subpar 2018 and did cost the Steelers a couple of games. Hopefully he can get back on n track and regain his form for next season.

  13. akira1971 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:24 am
    Seriously, how does a “competition” make him a better kicker? Basically, you’re taking away HALF of the kicks in OTAs and training camp, kicks that can be used to improve his accuracy and get back to his normal range.
    ____________________________

    Teams always have two kickers in training camp. Just like 4th quarterbacks so your QBs don’t wear their arms out. The only difference is the 2nd kicker has a chance to win this job, whereas normally they’re trying to put some kicks on tape for teams around the league just in case.

