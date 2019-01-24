Rooney expects the Steelers to have a kicker competition in camp

Getty Images

Five months after Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell signed a four year, $16.8 million extension, the Steelers are already considering moving on from him.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said Wednesday that he expects the Steelers to bring in another kicker and force Boswell to compete to keep his job in 2019.

“I would say at a minimum that [General Manager] Kevin Colbert and his group will be looking to bring in some competition with Chris Boswell,” Rooney said. “I think they’ll make something happen there and at least give him some competition for the kicking position.”

Boswell had an ugly 2018 season, but Rooney indicated that the Steelers still expect to pay him the $2 million roster bonus he’s due in March. That means the Steelers aren’t ready to give up on him, but forcing him to compete in camp also means they’re not sold on him, either.