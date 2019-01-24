Saints’ Benjamin Watson calls out Roger Goodell

January 24, 2019
One of the NFL’s most respected players is calling out the commissioner.

Saints tight end Benjamin Watson put a statement on Twitter today ripping Roger Goodell for his failure to address the missed pass interference penalty that went against the Saints late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

“Commissioner Goodell,” Watson wrote on Twitter. “We all realize that football is an imperfect game, played, coached and officiated by imperfect people. What occurred last Sunday in New Orleans though was outside of that expected and accepted norm. Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere. From the locker room to Park Ave., accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting.”

Watson is one of the NFL’s most respected players, by his teammates and his opponents, by players and fans. In addition to his impressive accomplishments on the field during a 15-year career, he’s active off the field and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award last year. When he speaks, it speaks volumes. And he’s right: Goodell needs to speak up.

17 responses to “Saints’ Benjamin Watson calls out Roger Goodell

  2. The non-call is providing fantastic air-cover for Sean Payton, who can continue to avoid any and all accountability for some very important questions, such as:

    Sean Payton, how did the Rams limit Michael “Can’tGuardMike” Thomas to ONLY 4 CATCHES FOR 36 YARDS??
    Sean Payton, how did the Rams snuff out your rushing attack, allowing you ONLY 48 RUSHING YARDS TOTAL??
    Sean Payton, after your 13-0 lead, why did the Rams STOMP YOU 26-10 FOR THE REST OF THE GAME??

    The non-call lets Sean Payton, and everyone else, blame their loss on something other than their own lack of performance. And apparently Saints fans don’t even realize that they’re being duped away from asking these important questions. So Sean Payton will continue to get a huge free ticket as long as everyone in New Orleans remains righteously indignant, which by the look of all posts from Saints fans (“We’re so outraged!!!”), will be a long, long, long time.

  6. Maybe I’m in the minority…..but I’m not sure there needs to be some official announcement or statement. Sometimes calls are missed. It’s not the first time. It’s part of the game.

    Move on.

  13. I don’t consider Watson one of the NFL’s most well respected players, when it comes to speaking on this topic, and the fact that he was on the losing team. If anything, I’d say Watson will lose respect for speaking out against the commissioner. If you’re anti-commissioner/anti-NFL, then you already don’t like Goodell. Goodell runs the NFL for the owners. The owners want to make as much money as possible, and they have been under Goodell. The TV contracts are a huge part of all that. The super bowl is going to bring in huge TV revenue. Goodell isn’t a fool, and therefor isn’t going to say anything that would affect the TV audience prior to the game. After the super bowl, Goodell will have his people take a look at fixing the problem. I was rooting for the Saints.

  15. tinye67 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:13 pm
    Maybe I’m in the minority…..but I’m not sure there needs to be some official announcement or statement. Sometimes calls are missed. It’s not the first time. It’s part of the game.

    Move on.
    ——————–

    This wasn’t just a call that was missed. There was a referee standing right there looking at it. When you have an inexplicable non-call on something that was completely obvious, at a critical point in a conference championship game, someone needs to say something. A simple “We fired that guy” would be a good start.

  16. mrcmos- he missed the game with appendicitis. Then the Rams knocked out the next tight end with a headshot, uncalled. We know about missed calls.

  17. You would think that this is the 1st bad call in history.
    You need to get over it, sure it was a bad call…but you had the ball in OT and Brees threw a bad pick.
    I’ve been hearing for years how Brees & Peyton are one of the best tandems in NFL history, they’ve been together for a long time and have one championship. Who’s to blame for all the other years that had a sad ending?

