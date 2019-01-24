Sean McVay turns 33, which is half Bill Belichick’s age

Getty Images

Happy birthday to Rams head coach Sean McVay, who turns 33 today.

McVay is 33 while the coach across the field from him in Super Bowl LIII, Bill Belichick, is 66. Their 33-year age difference is the biggest age gap between Super Bowl head coaches ever.

Already the youngest coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl, McVay can also become the youngest to win the Super Bowl, breaking a record set by Mike Tomlin, who was 36 when his Steelers won the Super Bowl 10 years ago.

Belichick can become the oldest coach to win the Super Bowl, breaking a record set by Tom Coughlin, who was 65 when his Giants beat Belichick’s Patriots in the Super Bowl seven years ago. Belichick still has a ways to go to be the oldest coach to reach the Super Bowl; Marv Levy was 68 when he coached the Bills in the Super Bowl for the final time.