Stephon Gilmore: It’ll be fun to face Brandin Cooks

Getty Images

Brandin Cooks is one of four players on the Rams roster who has played in a Super Bowl before, although he only saw limited action in his other trip.

Cooks was a member of the Patriots for last year’s game against the Eagles, but only played 18 snaps before leaving the game with a head injury as a result of a huge hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. He was traded to the Rams a short time later and will get a chance to reacquaint himself with some former teammates in Atlanta.

One of those former teammates is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who said this week that he’s looking forward for the chance to face off against Cooks.

“It’ll be fun,” Gilmore said, via NESN.com. “I’m excited for him, but on the field, it’s all business. But it’s going to be a fun experience.”

Cooks posted his fourth straight season with at least 65 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and did it with his third team as the Patriots acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Saints. He signed a long-term deal after landing in Los Angeles, so any more Super Bowl appearances in the near future will likely come for the Rams as well.