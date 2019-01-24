Stephon Gilmore: It’ll be fun to face Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks is one of four players on the Rams roster who has played in a Super Bowl before, although he only saw limited action in his other trip.

Cooks was a member of the Patriots for last year’s game against the Eagles, but only played 18 snaps before leaving the game with a head injury as a result of a huge hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. He was traded to the Rams a short time later and will get a chance to reacquaint himself with some former teammates in Atlanta.

One of those former teammates is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who said this week that he’s looking forward for the chance to face off against Cooks.

“It’ll be fun,” Gilmore said, via NESN.com. “I’m excited for him, but on the field, it’s all business. But it’s going to be a fun experience.”

Cooks posted his fourth straight season with at least 65 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and did it with his third team as the Patriots acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Saints. He signed a long-term deal after landing in Los Angeles, so any more Super Bowl appearances in the near future will likely come for the Rams as well.

Stephon Gilmore: It'll be fun to face Brandin Cooks

  5. Honestly, the one area of our team that terrifies me is Gilmore. Most people think he’s great, whereas I see nothing but flashes of decent play in a sea of holding penalties and getting burnt into little bricks of charcoal on deep bombs or even a dude running in a straight line like you were on the Chargers first drive. You remember that, right? We had already scored on the way to what should have been a 35-0 first half, only you saw a butterfly or something and went off to investigate? There will be no butterflies at the Super Bowl, Stephon, do you understand? No butterflies!

  6. I bet they put Gilmore on Woods. Cooks will get Jon Jones underneath and maybe Harmon over the top, or BB will keep McCourty over the top like last week.

    Key match up for the Rams may be Everett and how BB treats that. Goff will be nervous and will need to have the run game going.

    That’s the key for the Rams, not soft one trick pony Cooks. BB knows his weaknesses.

    Honestly, the one area of our team that terrifies me is Gilmore. Most people think he's great, whereas I see nothing but flashes of decent play in a sea of holding penalties and getting burnt into little bricks of charcoal on deep bombs or even a dude running in a straight line like you were on the Chargers first drive. You remember that, right? We had already scored on the way to what should have been a 35-0 first half, only you saw a butterfly or something and went off to investigate? There will be no butterflies at the Super Bowl, Stephon, do you understand? No butterflies!

    Wow. Horrible analysis. Who knows who blew the zone coverage vs the Chargers, but his man work has been at an All Pro level.

    I don’t think one brain fart vs the Chargers is representative over his body of work.

    Old teammate, Robert Woods, will have a very quiet game.

