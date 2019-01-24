Taco Charlton undergoes shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton was able to play in the playoffs, even if he wasn’t himself. He’s trying to fix that problem today.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Charlton is having shoulder surgery today.

He missed five games in the regular season (though he was a healthy scratch at times), but was able to make it back for the end of the regular season and playoff games against the Seahawks and Rams.

He had a single sack this season, and has four in his first two years. That’s far from the kind of production they were hoping for when they took him 28th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.