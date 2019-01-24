Trent Brown says criticism of Patriot Way is “bullcrap”

Posted by Charean Williams on January 24, 2019, 2:49 PM EST
Not long before Trent Brown arrived in Foxboro, a story broke about possible trouble in paradise. Could it be that winning sometimes wasn’t fun?

Then, Brown found himself in the Patriots’ locker room . . . and having the time of his life.

“Well, of course, I knew you got a chance to win here,” Brown said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “But another thing that popped into my mind was all the bullcrap that people say about this place. I’ve always been a man that forms my own opinions, and when I got here, I quickly found out that it’s nothing like anybody says.

“It is fun here. I think the guys in the locker room enjoy each other. Everybody in the facility enjoys each other, and we go out there and play for each other every time we touch the field. There’s no selfishness in the locker room. There’s no egos. It’s just one. . . .It has to contribute a lot [to the team’s success].”

The 49ers were 13-35 in Brown’s three seasons in San Francisco. He is headed to the Super Bowl in his first season in New England.

The trade has proved a win-win for Brown and the Patriots.

The Patriots didn’t miss Nate Solder this season, with Brown starting every game at left tackle.

New England has allowed only two sacks in the past four games, including none in the two postseason contests, while rushing for an average of 145.8 yards per game in that span.

16 responses to “Trent Brown says criticism of Patriot Way is “bullcrap”

  1. The Patriots acquired Brown and the 143rd pick in the 2018 draft from SF in return for the 95th pick in the 2018 draft.

    So for the cost of 48 draft spots, they got a full time monster LT being paid $750,000 a year.

    At the same time, the Giants signed the Pats former LT Nate Solder and paid him $15.5 million a year.

    Is it any wonder why NE keeps on winning?

  3. Straight from the horses mouth.
    It’s understandable that everyone tries to stir the Pat’s pot, because they win so much. Let’s try a little honesty.
    Most of us that are not from New England are just tired of them because they are always being talked about. We’re sick of hearing about Tommy Brady,all-american boy.
    We’re sick of BB and his dour disposition. But if he was Bubbly Bill, we’d be sick of that, too. They just keep winning, and that sucks for the rest of us.
    My prediction after watching the conference championships is that Belichik will find a way to get James White matched up with the Rams inadequate linebackers in coverage and they will win.
    And it makes me want to puke. But that’s on me, not them.

  4. Trent Brown is great. If the 49ers had half a brain in the entire organization they might be great too. Brown is worth more to an NFL team than Little Jimmy Pinocchio who they paid a fortune for. Always will be.

  6. The kind of players that would consider the Pats “no fun” are the ones who don’t have the drive to out work everyone else for the chance to win championships.

    Yup hard work it not easy, but the rewards compared to being lazy can be tremendous. Anyone with a strong work ethic would love to part of an organization like the Pats.

  7. carloswlassiter says:
    January 24, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    5

    1
    ——————–

    BB fleeced John Lynch here. And the thing is, Brown is gone into FA, easily being able to command 12 mil per in line with the fading Nate Solder.

    BB’s genius as a GM is so great, it goes far above everyone’s head, even some spoiled Pats fans heads who listen to too much sports radio or get brainwashed by haters who get it while the getting is good.

    But, when the smoke clears, who is standing there?

    Outside of Brown, BB has made NUMEROUS small time, yet key contributing moves via the draft, FA, trade or in -season street signings, where all have made impacts in some way to help.

    It’s right in line with 2014 and 2016, as is the health of the team. The way he builds the middle of the roster and then coaches it up, is the genius.

    Meanwhile, the Jets have “all this cap space”. LOL

  8. Honestly it’s not like this stuff is under wraps. You can go watch raw footage from their locker room after the Chiefs game on twitter right now, seems like a cheerful bunch. My favorite is a little reported clip where Edelman goes up to Brady and whispers “that’s why I play. I’m gonna make you the best.” Show me.

  9. Pats got a TON of important free agents this year, Trent being one of them……I will admit I’m quite nervous about it as I really like most of them in a Patriots uniform…..
    All that said, the Pats got 5-6 guys they drafted last year coming off IR FOR NEXT SEASON as well as a projected 12 picks in this years coming draft with 6 of those in the 1st 3 rounds….. I have no doubt we’ll see B.B. trading/swapping them away for further capital next year…..
    I PRAY Brady can play till he’s 45 for the Pats but I just can’t fathom that happening on several fronts, so I have to believe his replacement needs to be acquired soon….if not this year then next at latest……
    So here’s to TB12 for 3-4 more years!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

  10. Hey Eagles…. how much fun was that ONE Superbowl…. Pats have fun seemingly every year, but you got your ONE 😉

  13. Trent Brown is having a very good season with above average PFF scores, barely below the man he replaced (Nate Solder) who is $13 million more per season. Unfortunately, Brown will be a free agent as soon as the Super Bowl ends.

  14. Bill Belichick the coach is a lot better than Bill Belichick the GM. He is terrible when it comes to the draft. Trent Brown is just one of the few trades that worked out for him. How about Josh Gordon? Outside of Tom Brady, the Patriots have a below average team, and that’s with Brady taking less money. He also traded Brandon Cooks last off season with nothing to show for it and now has to face him in the Superbowl. All this while having a below average receiving corp

  15. tylawspick6 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    BB has made NUMEROUS small time, yet key contributing moves via the draft, FA, trade or in -season street signings, where all have made impacts in some way to help. The way he builds the middle of the roster and then coaches it up, is the genius.
    ___________

    And there you have it.

  16. carloswlassiter says:
    January 24, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    5

    1

    ———-

    All true, except Brown was not a FA. In fact, no one really knew who he was other than a RT on a lowly, soon to be rebuilt SF team.

    The fact Scar and BB felt he could easily shift to LT and protect Brady’s blindside is amazing.

    On top of that, they probably knew he was only a rental and that Wynn would be red-shirted as a apot player in 2018, before being given the role in 2019, knowing Brown could command big money if he played well.

    I mean, they are literally 2-3 steps ahead. Constantly.

