Trent Brown says criticism of Patriot Way is “bullcrap”

Not long before Trent Brown arrived in Foxboro, a story broke about possible trouble in paradise. Could it be that winning sometimes wasn’t fun?

Then, Brown found himself in the Patriots’ locker room . . . and having the time of his life.

“Well, of course, I knew you got a chance to win here,” Brown said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “But another thing that popped into my mind was all the bullcrap that people say about this place. I’ve always been a man that forms my own opinions, and when I got here, I quickly found out that it’s nothing like anybody says.

“It is fun here. I think the guys in the locker room enjoy each other. Everybody in the facility enjoys each other, and we go out there and play for each other every time we touch the field. There’s no selfishness in the locker room. There’s no egos. It’s just one. . . .It has to contribute a lot [to the team’s success].”

The 49ers were 13-35 in Brown’s three seasons in San Francisco. He is headed to the Super Bowl in his first season in New England.

The trade has proved a win-win for Brown and the Patriots.

The Patriots didn’t miss Nate Solder this season, with Brown starting every game at left tackle.

New England has allowed only two sacks in the past four games, including none in the two postseason contests, while rushing for an average of 145.8 yards per game in that span.