Weston Richburg, D.J. Reed to miss 49ers offseason program after surgeries

Getty Images

The 49ers hope to have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back on the field for organized team activities in the spring, but a couple of other players are going to miss the entire offseason program.

General Manager John Lynch said that center Weston Richburg and defensive back D.J. Reed are going to be out until at least training camp. Richburg had surgery to deal with an injury causing problems in his knee and quad while Reed is set for surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Reed played 15 games as a rookie and made two starts as a slot corner while also seeing time at safety.

“That was a bummer because D.J. really needs the reps, but you have to take care of it, so better now than later,” Lynch said, via the team’s website.

Richburg started all 15 games he played in his first season with the 49ers. He signed a five-year deal with the team as a free agent last year.