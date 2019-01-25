Adam Vinatieri, Colts agree on new contract

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Colts and kicker Adam Vinatieri to go from finalizing a new contract to getting it done.

A report on Friday indicated the two sides were closing in on an agreement. It wasn’t long after that report that General Manager Chris Ballard announced during an appearance with Dan Dakich on 1070 The Fan that the two sides had reached agreement on a deal.

Ballard didn’t offer any terms, but Vinatieri played on a one-year deal in 2018 and the earlier report indicated that they’d be going the same route this time around.

Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time leader in field goals made and points scored during the 2018 season. He’ll extend those records during his 24th NFL season and he’ll move into first place in field goals attempted if he gets 20 tries in 2019.