Adam Vinatieri not ruling out kicking beyond 2019

No one knew until Friday whether Adam Vinatieri would return to the Colts for a 14th season, his 24th in the league. Vinatieri, though, isn’t ruling out another beyond 2019.

“Will there be more?’’ Vinatieri said, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ WTTV. “We’ll see. If I play good and everything’s headed in the right direction, we’ll see.

“I’m not saying this one’s it. I’m not saying, ‘One year, and I’m done for sure.’’’

Last season, Vinatieri became the fourth player to appear in a game at age 46. Only two players have played more than 24 seasons, with George Blanda playing 26 and Morten Andersen 25.

Vinatieri’s 353 regular-season games are second only to Andersen’s 382.

Although terms weren’t immediately known, Vinatieri’s deal likely is similar to the one-year, $3.6 million contract he signed last offseason, according to Chappell.

“At this point in my career I wanted something that was respectable and reasonable,’’ Vinatieri said. “It wasn’t about the money. Listen, I don’t care to be at the top [of the pay scale]. For me it was more about coming back and having a better season and wanting more [Super Bowl] rings than it was about whether I could squeeze more out of the team.”