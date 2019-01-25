Amari Cooper wants to prove he’s the best WR in the league

Getty Images

Amari Cooper‘s half season in Dallas told him one thing: He has a chance to live up to the Raiders’ expectations when they used the fourth overall pick on him in 2015.

He caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for the Cowboys with only a cursory knowledge of the offense. Imagine what the receiver can do with a full offseason and then a full season.

“I’m excited to try to go out there and be a great football player,” Cooper said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “To make a whole bunch of plays. To be the best receiver in the league. That’s what I’m really excited about. I can see it, and I believe I can do it.”

Cooper earned Pro Bowl honors for the third time in his career. The season didn’t begin that way with only 22 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown with the Raiders before the trade.

“It’s very special in that way that you described,” Cooper said. “Not many people have switched teams in the middle of the season and reached 1,000 yards or been able to make it to the Pro Bowl. It’s really special.”

The Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan after the season and haven’t announced a play-caller. Cooper is fine with whatever the team decides.

“I didn’t have a problem with the offense,” Cooper said. “I liked where the offense was at. Obviously, I was able to be more productive than I was in Oakland. I’m not one to complain about what’s going on. I guess it’s part of the business. Any time you fall short of the ultimate goal, which is winning the Super Bowl, there’s room for improvement. I guess that’s the way that the organization was looking at things.”