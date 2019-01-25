Andy Reid didn’t call timeout when his defense needed it

January 25, 2019
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid never hesitates to use timeouts on offense when he wants to give his team extra time to get the right play called. But if we’re going to praise him for using those timeouts wisely on offense, we also have to criticize him when he doesn’t use a timeout that he should have. And that’s what happened in the AFC Championship Game.

As the Patriots methodically marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, the Chiefs’ defense, which had been on the field for more plays than any defense in any NFL game since 2002, was obviously exhausted. Reid should have called a timeout to give his players a breather, ensure any necessary personnel changes could be made, and let his defensive staff get a good play called. He didn’t, and the Patriots scored the game-winning touchdown.

Conserving timeouts is particularly foolish in overtime, which can end at any moment: If you save your timeouts for later, there might not be a “later.” Overtime doesn’t have all the clock management issues that regulation has. Overtime replay reviews are handled by the replay assistant and not by coaches’ challenges, so there’s no need to save timeouts to challenge a close call. A coach gets three timeouts in a postseason overtime and almost never uses all three of them. Reid didn’t even use one. He should have.

This isn’t just hindsight. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo talked about it as the game was unfolding.

“You’ve got to make a call if you’re on defense,” Romo said late in overtime. “But you’re tired. You’ve been on the field a long time today.”

Just before the Patriots scored the game-winning touchdown, Romo said, “You can see the defenders for Kansas City, they’re exhausted over there.” Nantz asked, “Don’t you think a timeout?” Romo answered, “That’s exactly right, Jim, that’s a great call. This would be a perfect time to do it. Give them a break.”

Instead, the Chiefs let the clock keep running, and the Patriots scored the game-winning touchdown.

Reid fired his defensive coordinator this week, but timeout usage comes within the purview of a head coach. Reid put his defense in a bad position, by saving three timeouts that he would never use.

12 responses to “Andy Reid didn’t call timeout when his defense needed it

  2. Is this some surprise? Reid has been one of the worst HC’s the leagues seen when it comes to game managament.

    He’s a glorified OC really

  5. You could see it best when the camera switched to the “behind the offense” view, and the majority of the KC defense was standing there with their hands on their hips, breathing hard and slouched to one side. He should have called at least 2 timeouts on that last drive, and never did.

  7. Obviously you geniuses haven’t watched the Chiefs all season. They just came out of an extended timeout after the overtime coin flip. The only thing a defensive timeout would have done is meant the Chiefs lose 60 seconds later. For all the issues with the Chiefs defense AR not calling a time out is about 56th in the list of why they lost the game.

  8. Been saying that since Coach Quinn did not call any in OT in the SB. By then Pats had run 90+ plays. Obviously coaching a game from sidelines is much harder than coaching from the couch or upstairs, much more going on there. I also thought this site and many fans routinely bash Andy Reid for wasting his timeouts on offense as described (aka, game management)

  10. Time management has always been one of Ried’s biggest weaknesses. He will blunder the game away with his lack of time awareness in the biggest moments of the biggest games. Just ask the Philly fans,,, Every KC fan,at home, was screaming for a timeout.

  11. Reid is better in post-season than Marty Shottenheimer but not by a huge margin…there are just some head coaches who can do well in a regular season game but are simply “in over their head” in the post-season!

  12. Eagles fan here..when Andy was the head coach here, you could see he only cared about the offense. When Jim Johnson was alive, that worked for him. When Johnson lost his fight with cancer, it became a problem. McDermott couldnt get it done and got fired. He then hired his long time OL coach ( who did a tertific job in that role), Juan Castillo to be DC. Castillo was overmatched, and he eventually fired him. He fired plenty of assistant coaches in an attempt to save his own butt, including the DL coach who had always run the wide nine, but with rumors flying that Andy was getting the gate, he got rid of him just days before his tenure ended, stating that the wide nine wasnt working out. Andy will never actually take the blame, thats why Eagles fans know that line he likes to use about putting the players in a better position, and having to do a better job is a joke. He’s a great regular season preparer of an offensive game plan, but the Chiefs will never win a Supe, even with their talent, as long as he is the head coach.

