Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh, according to “mentor” Terrell Owens

Getty Images

Fourteen years after Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens engaged in a protracted standoff with the Philadelphia Eagles, another star receiver inches toward a showdown with the NFL franchise on the other side of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

And it’s becoming increasingly clear that, like T.O. in 2005, Antonio Brown wants to play for a new team.

Appearing on Friday’s #PFTPM podcast, Owens explained that he has spoken to Brown, and that Owens has been advising Brown regarding his situation. The content and context of Owens’ remarks indicate that Brown is ready to move on.

“I’ve talked with Antonio Bown throughout the course of year,” Owens said on Friday’s #PFTPM podcast. “And I’ve kind of known some of what has been going on. He’s leaned on me for advice, as somewhat of a mentor, so to speak. . . . I think with him, I think it’s a fresh start to go elsewhere and part ways with the organization and with some of the things than he and Ben have been confronted with.”

Brown’s wishes has been lost in the focus on the team’s wishes, which currently aren’t clear. From the player’s perspective, it’s clear. He’s ready for a change of scenery.

“Absolutely,” Owens said regarding whether he’s gotten the impression that Brown wants out of Pittsburgh. “He wants to move on. . . . I don’t like how Ben [Roethlisberger] has kind of thrown him under the bus in certain instances. . . . I think Ben owes him a lot more respect than he has given him. . . . I mean even from the standpoint of him saying he didn’t know anything about a blowup [at practice prior to Week 17] when he was part of the blowup.”

So where will Brown go?

“I talked to him on a couple of occasions, and I’m not hear to air anybody’s messages or . . . conversations, but he’s asked me how the Bay Area was on several occasions,” Owens said.

Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice previously has said that Brown wants to play for the 49ers. Owens seems to have confirmed it. With one key addition.

“You throw me in the mix somewhere down the road, hey, it could be a recipe for disaster,” Owens said.