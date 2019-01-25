Atlanta, here we come

Getty Images

Another week of PFT Live programming is in the books. Next week, the show heads to Atlanta.

Join us each weekday from Radio Row, where we’ll have an ultra-professional TV set from which plenty of live programming and recorded interviews will originate. Chris Simms will co-host all week long, and we’ll also have visits with Peter King, Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat (if we can get him a credential), and Pat McAfee.

Scheduled guests (for now) include (in no particular order) Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Saints coach Sean Payton, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, 49ers tight end George Kittle, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Broncos running back Philip Lindsay, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, Eagles defensive end Chris Long, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin, Dolphins receiver Danny Amendola, Falcons president Rich McKay, and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

We’re live every morning from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio (SiriusXM 211), with the final two hours simulcast live on NBCSN and later aired on Sky Sports USA in the UK. Also, most if not all interviews and plenty of other segments will appear here, as VOD segments.

So get ready for plenty of conversations, stories, and maybe some news coming from a wide variety of NFL movers and shakers.