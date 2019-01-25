Bears’ kicker candidates includes Blair Walsh, Nick Folk, four others

Getty Images

In the NFL’s version of “The Kicker,” the Bears worked out six of them in their attempt to find one either to replace or put pressure on Cody Parkey.

Nick Folk’s name already had leaked out, and Blair Walsh also is on the list. Walsh (pictured) has played for two teams in six seasons, making 82.4 percent of his field goal attempts and 95.1 percent of his extra points.

Otherwise, it’s a who’s-he? list of candidates the Bears worked out: Josh Gable, Redford Jones, Ernesto Lacayo and Austin MacGinnis, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

MacGinnis was in the team’s camp in 2018.

Parkey went 23-of-30 on field goals in the regular season and 42-of-45 on extra points before his 43-yarder to win the wild-card game against the Eagles was partially blocked.