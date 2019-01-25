Bears kicker workout is a big one

Getty Images

Nick Folk was the first name we’ve heard, but he’s far from the last one.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears are actually bringing in six or seven kickers for a workout today, as they try to put pressure on/replace Cody Parkey.

Folk’s name leaked early, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said veteran Blair Walsh (who knows something of playoff struggles) is also involved, along with 2018 Bears camp leg Austin MacGinnis.

It’s a bit of an odd time to be working guys out since there aren’t games for another eight and a half months, but improving the position was a priority for the Bears. Parkey was 23-of-30 on field goals in the regular season and 42-of-45 on extra points, before his dramatic playoff miss.