Bears work out kicker Nick Folk

The Bears aren’t wasting any time looking for a potential replacement for kicker Cody Parkey.

Veteran free agent kicker Nick Folk is working out for the Bears today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 34-year-old Folk was a Pro Bowler as a rookie for the Cowboys in 2007 and has played 11 seasons in the NFL, but he didn’t play at all in 2018 after the Buccaneers cut him following the 2017 season.

Parkey had a very frustrating season, culminating in a missed field goal on the Bears’ final play of their playoff loss to the Eagles. The Bears have indicated they’re ready to move on from Parkey this offseason, and Folk will be the first of likely multiple kickers to get consideration as Parkey’s replacement.