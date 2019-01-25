Bill Belichick on Johnny Hekker: He’s a weapon

AP

The Rams were losing 13-0 and didn’t have a first down in the NFC Championship Game when they sent punter Johnny Hekker on the field from their own 30-yard-line early in the second quarter.

Hekker didn’t kick the ball away, though. He completed a pass to cornerback Sam Shields for a first down and the Rams would go on to score their first points of the game at the end of the drive. It’s not the first time that Hekker has been called on to do something other than punt and his ability to make plays has caught the eye of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick called Hekker “a great athlete” in his opening statement at Thursday’s press conference and then shared more of his thoughts when asked a question about the Rams punter.

“Yeah, again, he’s a weapon on the field,” Belichick said. “He can change field position and he’s a good situational punter and obviously he’s very athletic. You have to respect his ability to handle the ball. I think the main thing when you sent your punt return team out there is you want to make sure you get the ball at the end of the play. That’s not always that difficult but with these guys it’s pretty challenging.”

It’s not the first time that Hekker has found himself as the subject of Belichick’s praise. The Patriots coach called him “as good a player as I’ve ever seen at that position” before a 2016 regular season game and it seems like a good bet that New England will spend a little extra practice time making sure they don’t wind up on the wrong end of another big play by Hekker.