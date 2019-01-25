Byron Jones leaves no doubt he wants long-term deal in Dallas

Getty Images

Byron Jones has played only one season as a full-time cornerback. He earned Pro Bowl honors and second-team All-Pro honors and made himself some money in the process.

Jones spent his first three seasons in Dallas mostly playing safety and not nearly as well as he played at cornerback in 2018.

The Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract for 2019 at $6.17 million, but they hope to sign him to a long-term deal during the offseason.

Jones said there is “no question” he hopes that happens.

“You’re not going to find a better, more well-ran organization than the Cowboys,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “The fans are great; the weather’s great; the food’s great for me. I live right in the city, too, so I want nothing other than playing for the Dallas Cowboys.”