Cardinals interview J.P. Losman for job on offensive staff

Getty Images

The Cardinals may be about to add a former first-round quarterback.

But this one would be helping Josh Rosen, not competing with him.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury has interviewed former quarterback J.P. Losman for a job on his offensive staff.

The Bills took Losman with the 22nd overall pick in 2004. The short version is, it didn’t exactly work out. He had short stints with the Raiders, Seahawks and Dolphins afterward.

He’s currently on the coaching staff at Clemson, where he started in 2017 as an intern.