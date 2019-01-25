Colts G.M.: Adam Vinatieri’s presence valuable to young team

Getty Images

Not every General Manager would sign a 46-year-old kicker at all.

Not every kicker is Adam Vinatieri.

As he was announcing another one-year deal for the veteran kicker, Colts G.M. Chris Ballard said on 1070 The Fan there was more to Vinatieri’s value than field goals and extra points.

“You keep waiting for the shoe to fall, and it doesn’t because he works,” Ballard said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “He works so hard to take care of his body. He’s such a pro. He’s such an impact.

“I don’t think you ever take into account — I didn’t think I’d ever say this with a kicker — but take into account a guy’s presence on a team, what it means. Now, they’ve got to perform, and he does perform. But his presence on the team is valuable. It’s valuable to us.”

Vinatieri was known as one of the great clutch kickers before he arrived in Indianapolis in 2006, and he has remained consistent. He broke the league’s all-time records for points (2,600) and field goals (582), and continued to hit a strong percentage. He was 23-of-27 last year, with two of the misses beyond 50 yards.

Over the last six seasons (of his 23 seasons and counting) he’s 169-of-190 (88.9 percent) on field goals, and 27-of-35 (77.1) from 50 or longer.

Being able to hit those kind of kicks that regularly was big for a young Colts teams that learned how to compete and win in 2018, coming back from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs.