D.J. Swearinger rips former coach Jay Gruden

Getty Images

D.J. Swearinger has already talked his way out of Washington.

Now he can’t stop talking about his former co-workers there.

Via Scott Allen of the Washington Post, Swearinger posted a photo with himself and Larry Fitzgerald from his first stint in Arizona, and in the comments responded to a fan who said his new team wasn’t any better than his old one.

“Y’all will never win big bro,” Swearinger wrote. “I’ve seen championship swagger from a coach [Bruce Arians] he a OG. That coach y’all have will never win big cause it ain it him to coach discipline. it ain in him to chew somebody out in practice cause they lacking. when u say I’m a cancer for wanting to practice harder or wanting to get coached harder just to win then winning prolly not for you or you don’t understand that hard work pays off. Mediocre work get you beat! Remember This winners are born but champions are made. A strong leader of men make others around him better. Spread Peace Love And Elevation In everything you do lil brudda! Be Easy!!”

While not mentioning Jay Gruden by name, the message is clear from a guy who never was shy about expressing himself. Swearinger made numerous remarks about the team’s preparation and practice habits, and specifically dug into defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s play-calling just before Gruden had enough and released him.